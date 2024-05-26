NFT Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,736.20 or 0.99991627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011510 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00119219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

