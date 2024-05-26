Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,389 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

