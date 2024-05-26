Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,509 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,908,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,598,357. The company has a market capitalization of $829.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

