Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $29.55 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Exelon worth $29,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,187,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

