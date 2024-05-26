Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $29.91 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,442 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $29,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.36. The stock had a trading volume of 791,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $91.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

