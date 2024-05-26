Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $34.04 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $34,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 45,888.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 255,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,750,000 after buying an additional 255,138 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 57.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,063,000 after buying an additional 234,439 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ELV. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Down 4.1 %

Elevance Health stock traded down $22.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $521.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,444. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $550.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

