Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,318 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 748,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $66,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.14. 5,625,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,514. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.