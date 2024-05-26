Northland Capmk Weighs in on OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for OneMain in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OMF. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.62.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 368.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 51.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

