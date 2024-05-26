Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on June 14th

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 20.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

NRIM opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

