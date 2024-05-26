NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.12 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 12.90%. NuStar Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

