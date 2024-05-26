NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $366.35 and a 12-month high of $1,064.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $893.19 and a 200-day moving average of $704.65.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 9.2% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

