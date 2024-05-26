NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $366.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $893.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $704.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $3,922,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.