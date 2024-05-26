Oasis Management Co Ltd. Invests $82,000 in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Up 0.8 %

BRAG traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.00. 12,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $139.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bragg Gaming Group Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.

