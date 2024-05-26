OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth $40,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 558,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,696. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.08.

OneMain Increases Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

Read Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.