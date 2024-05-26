Optimism One Day Trading Volume Hits $285.74 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, Optimism has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $285.74 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00003702 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,889,963 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

