OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OPHC opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.30. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

