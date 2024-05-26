Orchid (OXT) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $100.57 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,736.20 or 0.99991627 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011510 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.95 or 0.00119219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10213018 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $7,866,260.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.