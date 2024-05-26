Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,047 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of CGUS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.62. 297,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,939. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

