Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.07. 997,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,236. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

