Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 250,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 25.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 38,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VFVA stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $114.99. 5,588 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $693.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.49.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

