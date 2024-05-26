Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $7.09 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,307 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 151,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $77.79. 2,949,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

