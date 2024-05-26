Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $5,690,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $3,789,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,650 shares of company stock worth $31,761,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.36. 54,868,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,877,128. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a PE ratio of 244.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.25 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

