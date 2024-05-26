Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 65.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 83,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

GCOW stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.00. 222,913 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

