Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,868 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.17% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BATS CALF traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,095 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

