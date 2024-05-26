Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Sells 36,834 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.2% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $82,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,728. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

