Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,313,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,242,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.44. 592,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,310. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

