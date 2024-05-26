Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PPBI. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

