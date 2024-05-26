PaLM AI (PALM) Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $67.13 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.92941748 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $681,939.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

