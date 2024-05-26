Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW opened at $321.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.37 and a 200-day moving average of $300.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

