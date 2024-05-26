PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Lifted to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Benchmark currently has $59.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAR. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.88.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

NYSE PAR opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

