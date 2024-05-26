Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $145.79 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001814 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

