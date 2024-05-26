PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. 8,176,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,707,337. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

