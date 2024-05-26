PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $198.00 at Citigroup

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.31.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD opened at $157.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.49. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $164.69. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Research analysts expect that PDD will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in PDD by 81.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,987,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at $1,924,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 116.7% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 39.0% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile



PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

