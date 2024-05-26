Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGO. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares in the company, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.9 %

PRGO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,553. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

See Also

