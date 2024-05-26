Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $142.68. 1,250,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

