Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.68. 1,250,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

