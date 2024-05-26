Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $72.85. 1,462,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -202.36 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutanix from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.54.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

