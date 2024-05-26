Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,920 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

NYSE FPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 188,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

