Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,546,000 after buying an additional 123,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $753.38. The stock had a trading volume of 287,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,546. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $778.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $681.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.34, for a total transaction of $176,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,933.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,380 shares of company stock valued at $32,026,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

