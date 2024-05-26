Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Five Below by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,144. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.64 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.67.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

