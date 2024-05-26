Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Medpace by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,291 shares of company stock valued at $59,648,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

Medpace Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.55. The stock had a trading volume of 112,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,675. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day moving average is $346.62. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.20 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

