Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Purchases $169,496.88 in Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,496.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,648.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,117 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $17,041.85.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,514 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $400,073.12.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $187,969.34.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $58,915.88.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,383 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,269.96.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of MAV opened at $8.02 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 307.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 644.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 294,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 130,373 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.