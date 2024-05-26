Piper Sandler Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $704.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a one year low of $366.35 and a one year high of $1,064.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

