Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

PSTX opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $287.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.36% and a negative net margin of 131.95%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

About Poseida Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

