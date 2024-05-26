PotCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $77.52 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $77.52 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 496.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00016275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00122286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008601 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.