Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at C$89.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.8884143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.38%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

