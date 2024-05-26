Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $52,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,973,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.86. 784,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

