Primecap Management Co. CA Has $23.98 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $23,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.06. 1,852,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,345. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.00 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.