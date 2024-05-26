Primecap Management Co. CA Has $36.81 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $36,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,958,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $5,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,898,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,950,994. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:OSIS traded up $3.60 on Friday, hitting $142.84. The stock had a trading volume of 113,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,781. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $145.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

