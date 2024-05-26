Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 900 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in RTX were worth $33,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,759. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

